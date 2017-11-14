Hyderabad: 3-year-old dies after falling into sump tank at play school

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy died on Tuesday after allegedly falling into a sump tank at a children’s play school in Malkajgiri’s Sivapuri Colony. The police said Rachit was dropped at Bachpan Nursery by his father in the morning.

“When Rachit’s mother reached the nursery at 11.30 am to give him the lunch box, she was informed that he had been rushed to a hospital due to an emergency,” said, Malkajgiri Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Janaki Reddy.

“In the meantime, the hospital doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

A case has been registered and police have begun their investigation into the matter.