Humans of Indore: Man who gathers inspiration from failure and challenges

Indore: Skills to meet challenges in life, facing them and enjoying everything that comes by is an innate feature in every human being but rarely discovered. But, 39-year-old businessman Rajdeep Singh Bagga did justice to the latent talent. Turning challenges into adventure, he has an ordinary story, but with an extraordinary twist of acceptance and achievements. Being the only son of his parents, Bagga knew his responsibilities since his very childhood. “Knowing and being able to take them is a different thing altogether. Though I knew it I was not ready to handle expectations at that time,” he said. Being an average student who scored 50 per cent in exams, he did not enjoy school and rather, feared it. “Though my parents were detached and normally busy in their world, when it came to results my dad would scold and beat me for bad results,” Bagga said.

His biggest fear came true when he got supplementary in class ninth. “It was a dreadful time, but I cleared supplementary examination with good marks,” Bagga said. While he felt that nightmare was over as he went to attend school, his school (Guru Hari Kishan Public School) principal called his parents on the very first day of the new session. “School principal gave the option of repeating class ninth and refused to let me attend class tenth as I would have to give board examination despite clearing the supplementary exams with average score,” Bagga said.

Agreeing to school’s term, he attended classes with his juniors repeating class ninth. “I could not take the humiliation and though I failed, I went back home and requested my parents to help me out from the situation,” Bagga said. Understanding his plea, his parents went to Rising Star School nearby and requested for admission. “The school did not have much reputation, but they liked me and admitted to a section with majority of girls,” Bagga said.

Finding comfort and support from teachers, he set on a journey to bring change. “I had crush on a girl (Sheetal) in our school and she was the topper of the school,” Bagga confessed. He studied night-long and worked hard to make an impression with good result. “For the first time in my life, I scored not just good but got distinction with 76 per cent in class X exams,” Bagga said.

Following that incident, he understood that everything is possible and can be fun. “I enjoyed studying that year because I was motivated, supported and most importantly, I wanted to do it,” Bagga said. Meeting expectations, he joined his father’s business of spare parts. “I did my duty as a son, but I had to do something of my own because that was my ambition. After researching about various business lines, I got interested in transportation,” Bagga said.

“I discussed it with my friends, father and everyone I knew. Everyone discarded the idea calling it risky. But, I started it anyway because I knew it was appropriate considering conditions and my interest,” he said. Buying two trucks on loan, he launched his business in 2006. “Everything was running well until one day after three months I received a call from my driver informing about the truck meeting an accident,” Bagga said.

“Dragged for 600 kilometres from Maharashtra, the truck needed repairs for 25 days. It was my first experience, but I could not bog down so easily,” Bagga said. So, he continued with his business and still has been facing many such setbacks including an incident where his new truck worth Rs 14 lakh was stolen. “After that truck was stolen, I bought two more next year. After all, now challenges inspire me,” Bagga said.