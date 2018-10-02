Hey Ram: Bapus grope in dark over the rule to ‘place’ Bapu

The man who picked up the broom to “cleanse” our mind, which in turn he correctly felt would clean the neighbourhood and then the country, will remain relevant in our hearts forever. Free Press on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, tries to find out what the sarkari daftars do about placing Bapu in the “right perspective” to ensure that WE the people of India have correctly kept him on the pedestal he deserves. FP, however, stumbled quite a few times to find out whether the babus knew about the kanoon on placing portraits of Mahatma in government offices. Collector office superintendent Sitaram Bhil steered clear and said these orders remained with the Najir.

The Najir, Ashok Trivedi, reportedly stated that his office was not in possession with the order! However, FP managed to frisk its way through the corridors of the offices to get hold of the papers. The September 1995 order in Hindi says, the photographs of Gandhiji, the current PM, current President, the first PM Jawahar Lal Nehru, late Indira Gandhi, late Rajiv Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar must be put up. The order also says Swami Vivekanand’s photo must also be placed. Even as FP is in possession of the order(s), the officer in-charge of Najir and SDM office also played safe and said that the orders were with the office of deputy commissioner, tribal welfare.

However, another order dated December 23, 1995, stated that the government officials must use their conscience and proper discretion and also consider the funds available… but in any case “Gandhiji’s photographs must be displayed”. Orders have it clear that Gandhiji remains on his podium… though the babus were groping in the dark to find an answer when they were questioned. Nine years later, however another order comes with an amendment.

It “drops” Vivekananda’s name or rather does not mention him but goes on to reiterate that the officials must use their discretion while choosing which leaders’ photos are to be put up. Even as all orders firmly put Gandhiji’s photo in the “right perspective”, the bosses who run these offices seemed oblivious of the orders. Gandhiji is there in the right place thanks to the rules but on the eve of his birth anniversary, FP asks isn’t it relevant for the top officials to keep these rules handy “in case” there is an eventuality… let us resolve that we keep our reverence and respect intact and sweep away all the dust that gathers on our memory with time! After all it’s SWACHCHTA DIVAS

Should statues be cleaned only on anniversaries?

we install statues on road squares to pay respect to freedom fighters and great politicians. But not keeping these statues clean is a disgrace. Civic body should form a team to ensure their cleaning on regular basis. PreM narayan tandOn, senior citizen along with its cleanliness drive iMC should also form a to clean statues. instead of cleaning Bapu’s statue before his anniversary, we should strive to keep the stautues of our leaders always clean as they are the pride of our nation.

Neeti Malhotra, school principal

Our leaders have fought selflessly and we should be grateful to them. instead of expecting government and civic bodies to act, we should form small groups in our colonies and make sure to clean the statues at least once a month.

Kiran Kadam, homemaker

Our leaders are a symbol of hope, strength and pride fore us. Such symbols, statues and monuments are something the younger generation looks forward to. the civic authorities and student groups should coordinate to keep these symbols clean.

aifuddin ChaKera, industrialist

installing statues is not the only way to pay respect to our leaders. But not keeping these statues and monuments clean is disrespectful. if iMC cannot keep these statues clean, then the government should not install them in first place. VB Bahri, insurance surveyor Civic body should form a team to take care of all statues. Political leaders install statues for their agendas but forget to make rules to keep them clean. are such anniversaries the only day when we should remember our leaders and freedom fighters?

KanaKlata Silawat, homemaker