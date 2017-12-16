Hemraj’s wife challenges Aarushi parents’ acquittal

New Delhi : Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have been wrongly acquitted of murdering their teen daughter Aarushi and domestic help, Hemraj, his wife has told the Supreme Court today.

In October, the Talwars, who are both dentists, were found not guilty by the Allahabad High Court of the double murder in their flat in Noida in 2008. he High Court’s verdict said there was no evidence to prove that the Talwars were guilty and freed them from jail. The CBI, which investigated the case, has not decided yet whether it will appeal to the Supreme Court against the Talwars’ acquittal.

Hemraj’s wife, Khumkala Banjade, says that the High Court has accepted that her husband was killed and the investigating agency or CBI cannot abandon its responsibility to uncover the murder.

Aarushi, 13, was found with her throat slit in her bedroom. A day later, the body of, Hemraj, who was from Nepal, was found on the roof of the house.

A trial court convicted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in 2013 and they were jailed for life.

Both parents had denied the murder and insisted they were victims of botched investigations and unfair media coverage, damaging their defence.