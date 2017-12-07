HC issues notice to IIT Indore over PhD admission issue

Indore: The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT-I) and others for allegedly not admitting officials from the Central and state governments in doctoral research degree programmes.

The notices were issued by Justice Vivek Rusia on a petition filed by Madhya Pradesh Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation superintending engineer Kishan Widhani. In External Category, officials sponsored by the Central and state governments for higher studies are admitted by the IITs in PhD programmes. IIT Indore also offers admissions in PhD programmes for working government officials.

Widhani was among the candidates who had applied for PhD programme at IIT Indore but he could not get admission. He tried twice in last one year but could not succeed. “It’s not only about me but no official who applied under external category was granted admission in the PhD programme so far,” he alleged.

He claimed that the IIT Indore offers admission in PhD programmes under external category just for a show off but never actually enrols candidates. “To the best of my knowledge, no official under external category has been admitted in the PhD programme by IIT Indore,” Widhani said.

Widhani had lodged a complaint with the MHRD also against the IIT Indore over PhD admission but to no avail. Eventually, he moved the court making IIT Indore director and principal secretary to the MHRD and other respondents in the case. The court on Wednesday issued notice to the respondents seeking reply of the respondents on the petition.

“Before moving to the court, I had lodged a complaint with the MHRD thinking that it would direct the IITs to admit government officials in PhD programmes but as it did not do the needful, I have to move the HC,” he said. IIT Indore director could not be reached for his comment over the issue.