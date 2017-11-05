Hawkers’ issue: Nana Patekar Vs Raj Thackeray

Mumbai : Nana Patekar, has started a new controversy over the hawkers’ issue in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which began thrashing and evicting hawkers forcefully outside various railways stations has brought the wrath of angry Marathi actor, Nana.

At a function in VJTI institute for engineering, Nana asked CM Devendra Fadnavis, “Why are you forcibly evicting poor hawkers who sell their ware in search of a one-time meal? Hawkers are not at fault, they are at least trying hard to sell something so as to fill their stomachs. Then why is the govt stepping on their stomachs?” asked an emotional Nana. He added, “Nobody has the right to snatch their bhakri (right to eat).”

Nana told students the fault is that of citizens and administration. The BMC has failed to provide hawkers with any space to set up stalls and they have been forced to sell at the railway stations. This has now led to a war of words between Nana and MNS president Raj Thackeray. Both, strong Marathi men, who seem angry all the while have now started a new war. The issue of hawkers is their bone of contention.

Raj Thackeray has asked Nana not to interfere in matters that do not concern him. Raj also taunted Nana firstly for failing to help Marathi films when the industry was not doing well. He accused Nana of jumping off the ship. He said, “Nana should not open his mouth on subjects he does not know. He doesn’t what is the reality on the roads.”

Finally, Raj threatened to resort to violence for evicting hawkers and warned the administration of a contempt case if they failed to implement court orders. “If the govt fails to implement court orders, we will file contempt notices. Haat jodun boltoy, haat uchlayala lau naka. (I am speaking with folded hands, do not compel me to raise my hands),” he threatened.