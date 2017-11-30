Haryana leader Amu who offered bounty for Deepika’s head resigns

Chandigarh : Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who reportedly offered a Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading “Padmavati” actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Wednesday resigned as the chief media coordinator of the state unit of the party.

The resignation comes days after the Haryana unit of the party served a show cause notice to him seeking explanation over his controversial remarks, reports PTI.

In his resignation letter which he forwarded to state BJP chief Subhash Barala over WhatsApp, Amu stated that he was upset over Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar allegedly skipping a meeting with representatives of the Karni Sena on Tuesday.

Though the chief minister’s schedule did not specify any such appointment, the Rajput leader maintained that he had given time for a meeting.

Rajput groups have been protesting against the period drama “Padmavati” alleging that it distorts historical facts.

Amu stated in his resignation letter that he had worked with full dedication for the party over the past few years, but felt that “CM Khattar does not need dedicated workers and office bearers. Khattar is surrounded by a coterie which is taking him away from dedicated workers for the last three years.”

Amu, however, said that he will continue to work as an ordinary BJP worker.

After a youth from Meerut announced Rs 5 crore bounty, Amu had reportedly made remarks about doubling the offer during an event in New Delhi.

“We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family needs…We know very well how to treat those who insult the Rajput community,” Amu had reportedly said.