Harendra Trivedi: A little world champion from Ujjain

MONDAY SPECIAL

Being dwarf is often considered by many as curse especially by those who are afflicted by it. However, Harendra Trivedi, only 4 foot-3 inch tall person, has broken this myth by his amazing streak of success in table tennis. Regarded as an international table-tennis champion, he has brought many high and might opponents to their knees with his boundless grit and indomitable fighting spirit. In a candid conversation, Free Press caught up to discover his passion about this game. We also tried to explore that what keeps him going even at the age of 53 years.

How did you fall in love with this game?

Once I went to meet my friend at his home. However when I reached there I got to know that he was playing Table-Tennis at a club. Since I had urgent work I decided to meet him there. Upon reaching there out of curiosity, I asked him if I could join him. To which he said mockingly “Tu kya khelega? (don’t even think playing). Obviously, he was referring to my short height. But his cruel comment did not go down well with him and it went straight through my heart, left me bleeding. After the incident I spent quite a few sleepless nights nevertheless I comforted myself and began to think as to how I can master the skills of this game. I went into exhaustive training routines whole-heartedly and made myself what I am today.

When you play matches, don’t you feel threatened or nervous at all by your able-bodied opponents?

First of all, I don’t take pity on myself and I don’t like playing victim card always. Because, for me match is a match either you play with able person or disabled person. I have reconciled myself to the fact that I was born with it and have to live with it until I live. Taking cover in the name of one’s disability is like weakening your own self therefore I consider it as a boon not as a curse.

Tell us about your experience at different national and international platforms?

The experience of representing India abroad is very enriching and cherished one as an Indian it is a proud moment for anyone. Recently I have won world ‘Dwarf Table Tennis Championship’ held at Ontario in Canada. Prior to this, I have participated in many national and international competition and came out with flying colours. To name a few, 10th World dwarf veteran championship, Indian Paralympics table tennis tournament, All India veteran table tennis tournament are the ones among others.

What are your future plans and how do you intend to help youngsters with regards to this form of sports?

To begin with, I would like to share my expertise with youngsters who wish to make it big in this sport. I am giving free coaching to more than hundredth students and more than 200 students have already made it to the national and international events under my tutelage.

Any advice or suggestions you would like to solicit to our readers?

Only one thing I would like to say that life is full of struggle and we must strive to defeat these struggles as much as possible with great courage and utmost determination. Also life is about sacrifices, we should always be ready to make sacrifices as and when situations arises for in order to reach summit one has to throttle one’s pleasures and comforts.