Hardik Patel bribe bid: Probe sought

New Delhi : The Congress on Thursday demanded a thorough probe into an attempt made by a top aide of Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani to buy out Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel who came out in open only a day earlier to back the party in the assembly elections.

Congress spokesman Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a Press conference here that Hardik has made a specific allegation of bribery in the run-up to the elections. He quoted Hardik stating at his Ahmedabad press conference on Wednesday: “I am not bikau (on sale). Otherwise I could have accepted the offer of Rs 1,200 crore from K Kailashnathan when I was in jail.”

Kailashnathan is the chief Principal Secretary of the chief minister.

In its desperation to avoid an impending defeat, Singhvi said the BJP is deploying all “illegal and amoral means” to coerce or buy political opponents.

“We demand an FIR against BJP president Amit Shah, CM Rupani and Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani for allegedly indulging in electoral malpractices.”

Singhvi said, “Earlier also, another PASS leader Narendra Patel produced evidence of the BJP’s attempt to buy him and a formal complaint had been registered, (but) nothing happened in that case.”