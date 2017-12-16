Gujarat: If exit polls right, BJP has manipulated EVMs, claims AAP

Lucknow: Even as various exit polls predicted BJP victory in the Gujarat assembly elections, the AAP on Friday questioned these but said if results on December 18 indeed tallied with the predictions the BJP must have manipulated the EVMs, reports IANS.

“There were massive crowds at rallies of Patidar leader Hardik Patel. BJP workers were booed at many rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rallies were thinly attended. Still, if the BJP wins, it has managed to manipulate the EVMs,” AAP Spokesperson Sanjay Singh told the media here.

He also referred to a news report on the alleged link of a Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd scam to a foreign company making microchips for EVMs abroad.