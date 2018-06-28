Gujarat: 56 year old dies after being stabbed in front of daughter, grandson

Jaipur: A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by robbers in front of his daughter and five-year-old grandson in Udaipur today, police said. The deceased, Yashwant Sharma had arrived from Gujarat along with his daughter Neha Sharma and her son late last night, they said.

At around 1.30 am, they hitched a ride to their destination in Hiranmagri along with four men in a van after failing to find a taxi. “When the van driver deviated from the route, Sharma objected. To this, one of the four men stabbed him in his thigh and threw him out of the van,” SP Udaipur, Rajendra Prasad said, adding that Sharma died due to excessive bleeding. “After around 50-60 metres, they threw his daughter along with her son on the roadside after snatching her mobile phone. The robbers did not hurt them,” Prasad said further.

The SP said that the police was probing the case from all angles to ascertain whether the motive behind the crime was robbery or personal enmity. “Efforts are on to identify and locate the accused,” he said. An employee of the excise department, Sharma was posted in Udaipur and had gone to Ahmedabad for his daughter’s treatment.