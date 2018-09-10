Guest on popular TV show dies during live telecast
Representational Image
Srinagar: In a shocking incident, a guest on a popular regional Doordarshan TV show died during live telecast on Monday. Rita Jatinder, a known educationist and writer, was answering questions about her life and achievements on the channel’s ‘Good Morning J&K’ show when she suddenly collapsed, shocking the two anchors and scores of viewers. The 86-year-old woman was later declared dead. The producers of the widely watched TV show were unable to handle the unforeseen situation initially.