GST website down, traders inconvenienced

New Delhi : Businesses across the country faced problems on Saturday as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) return filing website stopped functioning due to a technical snag, a day ahead of the last date for filing GST returns. “The GST site has been working intermittently since 12 noon.

It is creating a lot of confusion among traders. Many of our clients have called up saying they can’t file returns. If this continues the government might need to extend the last date of filing by another couple of days at least,” Prateek Jain, chairman, Assocham Special Task Force on GST, said.

The last date for filing GSTR-3B form for July is August 20, which is a summary return of details of outward supplies, inward supplies, credit and payment of GST.

For the month of August, the three forms will have to be filed between Septem- ber 16-20, September 21-25 and September 26-30 respectively.