Govt must come clean on Rafale deal: Congress

New Delhi: On a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emannuel Macron, the Congress targeted the NDA government over the Rafale deal, alleging that it is turning out to be a “mother scam”, and asked it to come clean.

Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan said the “high” price India had paid to France for the purchase of the fighter aircraft compared to prices paid by countries like Egypt and Qatar was not some “charity” and the Modi government should answer as to where the money had gone, reports PTI.

However, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said it is “irresponsible and anti-national” to allege corruption in the Euro 7.5 billion deal with France to supply the fighter jets.