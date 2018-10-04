Govt caused Rs 2000 cr loss to exchequer: Oza

BHOPAL: The state government has caused Rs 2000 crore loss to the state exchequer by frequently changing the sand mining norms, alleged Congress state media president Sobha Oza. Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government brought frequent changes in the state mining laws keeping in mind interest of a few of its people, said Oza while interacting with media persons here on Wednesday. We have demanded a CBI probe into it, she added. Oza informed that mining department deputy secretary in its order dated May 22, 2017 had issued direction of closure of all sand mines with immediate effect. However, despite the order, the sand mining continued, said Oza.

Elaborating further she said, in 2016, the state mining corporation had conducted e-auction of the mines through which the 108 mines were given to bidders for five years. The bidders who bagged the contract were asked to deposit 25 per cent of the security money and the royalty amount was to be paid in 12 instalments through cheques. Changing its earlier order, the government on December 12 asked the contractors to continue with the mining if they wish to or else they could withdraw their security deposit. Following the order, a number of contractors withdrew the deposit amount which reportedly stood over Rs 350 crore. Besides they also stopped the payment of the royalty, said the Congress leader. This on the whole caused loss to the tune of Rs 2000 crore to the state exchequer, claimed Oza.