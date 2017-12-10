Google remembers Homai Vyarawalla, India’s 1st woman photojournalist

ICONIC SHUTTERBUG

Mumbai : A special doodle acknowledging Homai Vyarawalla, India’s first woman photojournalist, was dedicated by Google on her 104th birth anniversary. Vyarawalla, regarded as India’s “first lady of the lens”, is known for her electric images of India’s independence movement and candid shots of the likes of the Dalai Lama, Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr.

The black-and-white doodle, designed by Mumbai artist Sameer Kulavoor, depicts a smiling, young Vyarawalla happily clicking away with an “ancient” camera with its leather cover flap dangling.

Homai Hathiram was born in 1913 in Navsari. Keen to give her the best of education, her parents moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) and admitted her to a local school, where Vyarawalla was the only girl among 36 students to complete her matriculation. Fighting all social prejudices and family pressures, she joined St Xaviers College before graduating in Economics with honours from the University of Bombay. She later married Manekshaw J Vyarawalla, an accountant-cum-lensman with The Times Of India group in Bombay, and Homai Vyarawalla’s initial pictures were published in his name since a woman photographer was an undiscovered species on the country’s media horizon!

Her talent and hard work paid off, media houses and celebrities started taking note of her stunning black-and-white images.

Travelling in a sari, often commuting on a bicycle and often using a pen-name “Dalda 13” signifying her birth year, the age of 13 when she met her future husband, and her first car registration No DLD 13, she captured in her lens top personalities like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, the Mountbatten couple, Indira Gandhi and her husband Feroze Gandhi, the other members of the Nehru-Gandhi clan, other Indian and foreign leaders, US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth II and many more.

Many of her images were picked up by top Indian and foreign newspapers and magazines including Time, giving her international recognition and catapulting her to virtually an iconic status in the country. In 1973, after her husband’s death and her only son Farrokh succumbed to cancer in 1989, she completely retired from photography. She continued to live alone in a small house till her demise at 99 on 15 January 2012, and she had not clicked a single photo for almost the entire four decades of her life as a widow. She was decorated with several honours including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and in 2011, the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award. In an interview, explaining her decision to quit photography, she spoke out her mind on the new generation of photographers whom she found “badly behaved and uncouth”, having little respect for colleagues and only interested in making money.