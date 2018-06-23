Google Chrome will automatically download articles

California: If you don’t have seamless internet connectivity, Google Chrome will ensure you still get your daily dose of news.

Google Chrome on Android will automatically download articles when you’re connected to Wi-Fi so that you can read the content offline, Cnet reported.

The catch here is that the feature downloads articles based on the most popular content in your location, or your browsing history for stories which may interest you.

The feature will be rolling out to over 100 countries including India, Nigeria and Brazil.