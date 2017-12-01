Goa civic body prohibits loudspeaker for ‘Azaan’

The notice was issued after some residents in the area complained of being disturbed by the prayer calls, which last two to three minutes. Muslim community challenged CCP Commissioner’s authority to issue such notice.

Panaji : In less than four months, the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) for the second time has got into a confrontation with the Muslim community in the capital of Goa. The CCP issued orders prohibiting use of loudspeakers for prayers at St Inez Kabrastan (Muslim burial ground) in a so called attempt to maintain peace and tranquillity in the surrounding area.

In September this year, the CCP, citing lack of burial space, had written to the Trust that bodies of deceased Muslims from outside its jurisdiction will not be permitted for burial at St Inez kabrastan.

“It is brought to the notice from surrounding areas at St Inez, Panaji, that the prayers are carried out through loud speakers/PA system with very high decibels at the burial ground of Muslim (kabrastan) at St Inez,” reads the public notice issued by CCP Commissioner Ajit Roy.

“The community should ensure that no prayers to be held on Muslim burial ground/kabrastan by loud speakers/PA system, so as to avoid disturbing the public peace and tranquility in the surrounding area,” the notice further reads.

The notice was issued after some residents in the area complained of being disturbed by the prayer calls, which last two to three minutes. The premises where the use of loudspeaker has been ‘prohibited’ has been registered as a prayer hall under the banner of Jamatul Muslimeen Gausia Sunni Trust and Muslims have been performing prayers five times a day for more than two decades.

The prohibitory orders by CCP have irked the Muslim community leaders in the area, who have condemned the move.

Jamatul Muslimeen Gausia Sunni Trust, chairman, Babani Shaikh has pointed out that the prayers have been going on at the Masjid and not the burial ground. “This is nothing new. For the last 20 years we have been offering prayers in the prayer hall. Such a notice was uncalled for and has hurGoa civic body prohibits loudspeaker for ‘Azaan’t sentiments of the Muslim community,” said Shaikh.