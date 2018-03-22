Indore: Like previous years, girl students have once again outperformed their male counterparts in the medal race at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). Fairer sex would take away most of the medals during DAVV convocation scheduled on March 30.

A closer look at the list of medals released by the DAVV on its website revealed that girl students would receive at least 191 medals– 165 gold and 26 silver- during the convocation. This year, the DAVV has clubbed convocation ceremonies of session 2014-15 and 2015-16 as last year’s convocation could not be held due to poor health of the then Chancellor Om Prakash Kohli.

Total 259 medals– 230 gold and 29 silver– would be awarded on meritorious students. For session 2014-15, as many as 79 gold and 12 silver medals would be awarded to female students and 30 gold medals to males. Similarly, a total of 86 gold and 14 silver medals would be awarded to girl students and 26 gold and one silver to boy students for session 2015-16.

Put together, female students would take away 165 gold and 26 silver medals whereas their male counterparts will have to settle with 56 gold and three silver medals. Decision on nine gold medals is yet to be taken.

MGM Medical college student Shrini Parikh would get nine gold and one silver medal on the basis of her academic performance in sessions 2014-15 and 2015-16. Similarly, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences MBBS student Jasmine Kaur Kohli would be awarded six gold and two silver medals whereas BE student Rajshree Ajmera would get five gold medals.

Girl students have been outsmarting their male counterparts in academics for past many years but they have now taken a significant lead in medal tally too. Vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said that it was nice to hear that girl students would be getting more medals than boys at the upcoming convocation. Chief guest of the convocation would be Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan whereas Chancellor Anandiben Patel would preside over it.