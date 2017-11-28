Girl students asked to clean toilets in TN govt school

Tiruvallur (TN): Some students of a government girls higher secondary school here were allegedly asked to clean toilets by a teacher prompting authorities to order an inquiry today, an official said.

The alleged incident happened at the R M Jain Government Girls Higher Secondary School here which has about 1000 students studying from class six to 12.

However, it is not clear as to when the incident occurred.

Some Tamil television channels today aired visuals purportedly showing a girl in uniform scrubbing a toilet floor with what appeared to be small piece of cloth.

The girl cleaning the toilet could be heard weeping. She is also heard asking another girl to fetch some water. In the video footage, the girl appears and pours water on the floor.

A district education official told PTI: “We have conducted an inquiry today and forwarded our report to higher authorities.”

Three children were allegedly asked to clean the toilets by a teacher, he said.

The students were present at the inquiry, he said, without elaborating.

Local channels reported that the official also questioned the school headmistress.