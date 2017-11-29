Girl students asked to clean toilets in TN govt school

Tiruvallur (TN): Some students of a government girls higher secondary school here were allegedly asked to clean toilets by a teacher prompting authorities to order an inquiry on Tuesday, an official said.

The alleged incident happened at the R M Jain Government Girls Higher Secondary School here which has about 1000 students studying from class six to 12, reports PTI.

However, it is not clear as to when the incident occurred. Some Tamil television channels on Tuesday aired visuals purportedly showing a girl in uniform scrubbing a toilet floor with what appeared to be small piece of cloth.