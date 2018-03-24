Girl expelled for terming teachers ‘anti-nationals’ on FB

Bhopal: A student of the Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalay (MVM) here was expelled for one year after she termed its teaching staff as “anti-nationals” in her Facebook post, reports PTI.

The post was uploaded after MVM authorities denied permission to hold a programme at the college auditorium marking the death of revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

Officials said that Asma Khan, a member of the Bhagat Kranti Dal and second year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) student, was removed from the institute for a period of one year after she uploaded the social media post.

He said the decision to expel Khan for a period of one year was taken by the college’s staff council.

He added that instead of apologising, Khan had brought a lawyer and some supporters to “pressurise” the college management.