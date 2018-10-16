Ghaziabad: 1 dead, 3 injured while crossing railway tracks

Ghaziabad: One person was killed and three others were injured when they were hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The incident happened between Ghaziabad and Chipyana on Tuesday morning when the four were trying to cross the tracks when the point was closed for traffic in order to let the train pass. The group was hit by the Dankor-Shakur Basti passenger train at gate no 153A.

“The incident happened between Ghaziabad and Chipyana. The gate was closed and they were trying to cross from beneath it. All the injured are being treated at Civil Hospital Ghaziabad,” Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

The injured have been admitted to Ghaziabad’s MMG Civil Hospital for medical treatment.