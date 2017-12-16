Get ready for a major shock, Pradhan to Cong

New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday mocked the Congress party and said that the latter should not react so soon over exit polls as it is yet to experience a major shock after final results are declared, reports ANI.

Speaking to media, Pradhan said, “They should not be scared of exit poll.. Let the final result come, then they will be more shocked.”

He further said that the public is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP and that Congress is not able to digest this fact. The results will be declared on December 18.