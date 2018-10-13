Garba fever rises on fourth day of Navratri

Ujjain : Whole city is dipped in the colours of Navratri celebrations. Goddess Durga statue have been installed at several places across the city along with garba performance. Hastshilp mela and garba is being organised by hat bazar, Neelganga collector and hat bazar, jila panchayat jointly organised a programme in which Khandelwal creative and Ayushman group convener Harshja Satoliya, Vandana Gupta, Ajay Bhalse, Meena Sisodiya Sharad Waghmare and other members participated.

RJ Aryan conducted the programme. Maa Sharda Samiti organised Shambhavi pad pujan at Shahid Park during which pujan of 501 girls were performed and blood donors and martyrs families were feted by members. Dewank Mate, Vicky Lashkari, Anshul Tiwari, Om Meghwanshi, Vinay Dixit, Jayant Rao Garud were present in the programme. Mahavir International organised prayer of Maa Bhrahmachrini along with garba performance. Urmila Bhandari informed that garba mahotsav is being held at Prem Chaya Parisar. Nandini Joshi, Anju Surana, Jyoti Chandaliya, Premlata siroliya, Pukhraj Mehta and Malka Hingad were present in the programme.

Two days Gayatri Yagya will be held at Dipteshwar Mahadev temple, Dipti Vihar Colony on panchami. Kalash yatra will be organised in the evening followed by mahaarti. On Panchami 56 bhog and mahaarti will be organised at Chamunda Mata temple. Temple was decorated with lightning for the occasion. Pt Sharad Choubey informed that Hari Singh Yadav group will organise 56 bhog and kheer distribution programme