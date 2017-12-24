Gang rape Verdict – Women residents express mixed feelings

BHOPAL : The women in the city have welcomed the fast track court’s order of giving life term to four accused in gang rape case on Saturday. The court found them guilty of raping a coaching institute’s student near Habibganj railway track on October 31.

Though some women in the city said that rapists should have got capital punishment, others said that state government acted speedily and the decision was taken speedily due to upcoming assembly elections. Free Press talked to cross section of women residents to know their reaction.

Bishna Chauhan, theatre actor

It is good that they got punishment but it is not enough. I am not satisfied with the decision. I think the genital parts of the accused should have been cut. I favour law of Arabian countries in such cases. The decision is also a part of assembly elections. By this, the government is trying to prepare ground for upcoming elections in MP.

Sindhu Dholpure, counsellor at One Stop Centre

It is good and quick decision. I welcome this. It will give lesson and create fear among anti-social elements. Earlier, the victims had to wait for many years for getting punishment. It will also help to control crime against women.

Suchita Manale, painter

I am not satisfied with the decision. The upper court may grant bail to the accused who will then roam free. I think they should have got capital punishment.

Nidhi Parmar, homemaker

It is good decision but capital punishment would have been more appropriate. It is in favour of women. The endeavour of police is commendable. I think such endeavour should be taken to control crime and people should respect women.

Nikita Agrawal, MBA aspirant

Rape is such a hateful, damaging crime against the victim. The psychological and physical damage can last for life for the victim. It is worse than murder. Because of this shameful crime, the victim suffers a lot. So, I disagree with life imprisonment. The victim should either be hanged till death or police should cut their genital parts.

Subhor Dueby, public relations officer, Alliance

It’s good to know they will be behind the bars all their lives. That’s where they belong. I hope other criminal minded people learn a lesson from this.

Jyotsana Chotwani, commerce student at Bal Bhawan school

Life imprisonment is too small for these type of rapists. More strict action must be taken so that people will not commit such crimes in future.

Mother of the rape survivor told Free Press, “It is okay. We are satisfied with the judgment. Na se haan to theek hai… The order will create fear among the people. Also, such kind of decision will give strength to women to raise their voice against injustice.”

She criticised the treatment that her daughter received from the police officials at the time of lodging FIR in the connection with the incident. “Such officials should be terminated,” she said.

On being asked about the present condition of her daughter, she said, “She is not in any trauma. She is absolutely fine and focusing on her studies. We don’t discuss and talk about the incident with her anymore. One week ago, she asked about court’s decision. We told her not to worry and focus on study.”

“It is a good decision and I welcome it. We want capital punishment but still we have to satisfy ourselves with the decision,” said father of the survivor.