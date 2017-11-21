Fun & frolic galore for underprivileged schoolchildren at IIM-Indore fest

Indore: On Sunday, lawns of IIM Indore were full of giggling of little schoolchildren as they played cricket, ran around and had loads of fun.

The iHelp team of IIM Indore, in association with ‘Ranbhoomi’18’— the annual sports fest of the institute– organised a special sports and cultural fest for underprivileged students from three government schools adopted by the institute. “Around 180 school students took part in the fest enthusiastically and loved roaming around on the campus playing their favourite games,” said IIM Indore media in charge Ananya Mishra.

The fest witnessed a number of sport events including football, dodgeball and sack race as well. These were followed by an array of cultural performances by the school students including dance and fancy dress.

Many interactive sessions were also held among the IIM Indore participants and school children, which undoubtedly motivated and encouraged them to follow their dreams. The fest was successful in motivating the students to achieve the maximum and also, instilled the importance of having a healthy lifestyle in the young minds.

Gratitude to care-takers

Pragati, the social sensitivity cell of IIM Indore conducted a special event for the care-takers of the institute—‘We Care’ on Monday. Launched in 2016, the initiative aims at recognising and showing gratitude towards the institute’s housekeeping staff and gardeners. As part of the initiative, Pragati organised a small gathering where students, professors, and stakeholders came together to interact with the staff and expressed gratefulness for the services they provide.

After last year’s successful event where Pragati distributed umbrellas and food packets to the staff as a token of thanks; this time the team decided to hand out blankets to ensure the staff has a comfortable winter. Sweets were also distributed to everyone. The housekeeping staff and gardeners were visibly delighted in response to the thoughtful act. Professors too conveyed appreciation for the initiative. The Social Sensitivity Team hopes to carry forward the tradition for all years to come.