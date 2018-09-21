Fuel Price Hike: ‘Buy 1 kg cake get petrol free’, Tamil Nadu’s bakery man’s quirky way to make business

The rise in fuel prices is skyrocketing with its record-breaking prices. Since the start of the year, the fuel prices has gone up to Rs 80 to Rs 90 in major cities. Although, while the vehicle owners are tensed, a bakery owner in Tamil Nadu has found a quirky way to gain profit by attracting customers. According to Business Today, an ad of a bakery owner in Tamil Nadu is doing rounds which state, one can get ‘free petrol’ with 1 kg cake or bill amount of Rs 495.

Earlier, in the same city, a groom was given 5 litre of petrol by his friend as a marriage gift. Talking about the fuel prices, prices in Tamil Nadu are reportedly one of the highest in the country with Rs 85.48 per litre. In other metro cities, petrol price in Kolkata stands at Rs. 84.07 per litre whereas in Mumbai it is being sold at 89.69 per litre.