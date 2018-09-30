Francois Hollande’s claims come at time when his associate is facing charges: Nirmala Sitharaman

Chennai: Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said former French president Francois Hollande’s claims on the Rafale deal has come at a time when he himself was facing allegations that his partner had received “some funds for some purpose.” She was apparently referring to reports which suggested that Anil Ambani group firm Reliance Entertainment had signed a pact to finance a film by French actress producer Julie Gayet, partner of Francois Hollande, in a quid pro quo deal for getting the Rafale offset contract.

Reliance Entertainment has refuted the allegations, saying no payments were made to her, reports PTI. The reports had suggested that Reliance Entertainment signed the pact with Gayet’s company ahead of Hollande’s 2016 India visit and India signing a pact to acquire 36 Rafale fighter aircraft under a government-to-government deal. Speaking to reporters at the Officers Training Academy here, the defence minister said, “… here was the former president of France who himself is facing an allegation of his associate having received some funds for some purpose.

It (allegation) may be true or may not be true. But in such a situation, the former president saying this…” The defence minister also took a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s August 30 tweet, saying he seemed to be predicting Hollande’s actions well in advance. “…it is done well in advance. It is very interesting,” she said. On August 30, Gandhi tweeted “Globalised corruption. This #Rafale aircraft really does fly far and fast! It’s also going to drop some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks. Modi ji please tell Anil, there is a big problem in France.” To a question on much-delayed S-400 deal with Russia, Sitharaman said the deal was almost at a stage where it could be finalised.