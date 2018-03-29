Adhaar card data breach cases have come in news quite a few time and now a glitch can be spotted in Pan card. The glitch on the income tax e-filling site can give anyone your Pan Card number in just a few steps. But he should be aware of your Full Name and DOB and then only he or she can get your Pan number in few seconds. He just has to enter his or her number in the OTP section and will receive the OTP number on his or her number which will be used to check Pan Number.

Shockingly enough using this process, you can find out anyone’s PAN number, right from the Prime Minister of the country to the guy who sits next to you on a train journey (provided you know their DOB and name).

This could be horrifying if someone gets hold of your PAN number without your permission. Let’s assume you purchase jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh and the law is that you have to provide your PAN number, so instead of providing your details you can provide the PAN number that you have obtained using the method mentioned above to the jeweller. The result of which is in future Income Tax authorities will go knocking on the door of the person whose PAN number you provided asking for the source of money, which he used to purchase, the person may not be involved in it but he will have to go through rough time to prove his innocence, he will have to hire a lawyer for which he will have to spend the money and all this is time consuming and many things will be involved in it to prove the individual’s innocence.

Just a few steps and some details and you Pan number is with some unknown person, imagine the consequences.