Four-member BJP team to visit Asansol

New Delhi : Describing the violence in West Bengal’s Asansol “painful and unfortunate”, BJP President Amit Shah on Friday formed a four-member committee to visit the city and submit a report.

The committee members are BJP Vice-President Om Mathur, former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain and MPs Roopa Ganguly and B.D. Ram.

In a statement issued here, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Shah condemned the Asansol violence. Banerjee was in Delhi for two days to pitch for an anti-BJP coalition ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.