Ford Figo, Aspire Get Discounts, Exchange Benefits Worth Up To Rs 77,000

Ford India continues to offer discounts on its Figo hatchback and the Aspire sedan for April 2018 as well. Among the entire lineup, the 1.5 Titanium AT variants draws the maximum cash discounts, of Rs 34,800 and Rs 47,415 on the Figo and the Aspire, respectively. Exchange bonus and cash discount are the two offers available on these cars. Compared to March’s offer, the cash discount has been reduced (~Rs 6400 to Rs 7000) for April, while the exchange bonus continues to remain the same.

Last month too, the automatic variants attracted the highest discount. However, the discount amount this time around has gone down by Rs 7250. That said, you can still get some dealer benefits on top of these offers at your nearest Ford outlet. Do check out the dealerships and compare quotes from different Ford dealers in your city to get a better deal.

Let’s take a look at the benefits available on each variant of the Ford Figo and the Aspire.

Ad

FORD FIGO CASH EXCHANGE (NON-FORD) EXCHANGE (FORD) PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM, DELHI) 1.2P Trend MT ABS 30,960 19,350 25,800 Rs 5.87 lakh 1.2P Titanium MT 30,960 19,350 25,800 Rs 6.23 lakh 1.5P Titanium AT 34,800 21,750 29,000 Rs 8.10 lakh 1.5D Trend MT ABS 31,440 19,650 26,200 Rs 6.83 lakh 1.5D Titanium MT 31,440 19,650 26,200 Rs 7.19 lakh

Related: Renault Kwid, Duster & Captur Available At Big Discounts This April

FORD ASPIRE CASH EXCHANGE (NON-FORD) EXCHANGE (FORD) PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM, DELHI) 1.2P Ambiente MT 42,183 19,350 25,800 Rs 5.67 lakh 1.2P Trend MT ABS 42,183 19,350 25,800 Rs 6.29 lakh 1.2P Titanium MT 42,183 19,350 25,800 Rs 6.59 lakh 1.5P Titanium AT 47,415 21,750 29,000 Rs 8.64 lakh 1.2P Titanium+ MT 42,183 19,350 25,800 Rs 7.30 lakh 1.5D Ambiente MT 42,837 19,650 26,200 Rs 6.78 lakh 1.5D Trend MT ABS 42,837 19,650 26,200 Rs 7.39 lakh 1.5D Titanium MT 42,837 19,650 26,200 Rs 7.70 lakh 1.5D Titanium+ MT 42,837 19,650 26,200 Rs 8.41 lakh

The American automaker ended production of the current Ford Aspire at its Sanand, Gujarat, plant in March. Similarly, the outgoing Figo is likely to call it a day anytime soon as well. That said, Ford is gearing up to bring the facelift versions of its hatchback and compact sedan very soon in India.

The carmaker will also launch the Freestyle crossover hatchback based on the Figo in April 2018. It will get the new 1.2-litre Dragon petrol engine that will also power the Figo and Aspire facelift. We’ve driven the car and its engine has impressed us (read Ford Freestyle review). If you’re planning to go for a petrol-powered Figo or Aspire, we’d recommend you wait for the facelift to launch. For those planning to go for the diesel-powered cars, the engine will remain the same. The facelift is expected to get some cosmetic additions and an updated infotainment system. We expect ABS to become standard on both the Aspire and Figo with the launch of the facelift.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on car offers and discounts.