For central govt staff, it will be ‘holiday special’ year in 2018

New Delhi : The Centre has released in advance the list of 17 compulsory holidays to be observed in its offices in the Capital in 2018 and 14 elsewhere.

It is left up to the central government employees welfare coordination committees in the states to pick up three other holidays from 12 specified in the notification to match festivals in the respective states.

The employees won’t lose holidays on account of those falling on Saturdays and Sundays as just one holiday for Id-ul-Fitr falls on Saturday on June 16, 2018. Six holidays fall on Fridays and two on Monday, giving advantage to the employees to have three days off in a row.

The employees can also pick up any two holidays from the list of 34 restricted holidays declared for the year. Their choice is, however, limited to only 20 such holidays since eight others are falling on Sundays and six on Saturdays when the offices are even otherwise closed.

Three of these holidays for Maha Shivratri, Holi and Janmashtami falling on February 14, March 02 and September 03 respectively are not in the compulsory holidays in the states as it is left up to the coordination committees to pick up any three from a list of 12 that includes these as well.