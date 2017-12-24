Flyovers are needed to end traffic jams, say residents

BHOPAL : The railway overbridge (ROB) near Subhash Nagar, which will connect new city to old Bhopal was inspected by minister Vishwas Sarang on Saturday.

The flyover constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore was to be completed by December 2018 but it will be completed by August 2019.

The areas near MP Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Press Complex and others will be connected to the old city areas which will come as a big relief for residents. Local corproator Manjushri said, “Crossing remains closed for over six hours in a day and residents are left to wait for long time. Flyover will end traffic jams.”

Vishwas Sarang said that he is developing five flyovers in his constituency which will decongest areas. He said that the ROB at Subhash Nagar is one of the first projects in city which will complete before schedule. Free Press talked to residents to know their response. Excerpts

Kamlesh Yadav: Traffic jams bother us. The railway overbridge will relieve us from it. It will be a big relief from waiting at railway crossing. Traffic jams cause frustration specially when you are in hurry to reach destination. Flyovers are needed.

Nisha Pathak: Road remains congested throughout the year and if you have to reach railway station to get a train, you may end up missing it. Even commuting on road becomes difficult as vehicles from all four sides create congestion in the area.