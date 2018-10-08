Flying squad teams to monitor MCC compliance

District returning Officer and Collector Nishant Warwade informed that the formation of Flying squad teams is under way. The teams would keep strict vigil on compliance of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The team would be equipped with video cameras, through which the violation of the MCC would also be captured and accordingly action would be initiated.

He said convenience centres will be set up to facilitate voters at polling booths. Candidates will have to submit their affidavit in addition to the nomination. They will also have to mention details about the cases pending against them. Expenses of the tents set up by the candidates outside the polling booth(s) will be added to the candidates’ accounts.

Warwade said the use of loud speaker devices will be banned from 10 pm to 6 am. Vehicle engaged in campaign will not be allowed without permission. Law and order situation will be reviewed on a daily basis. The team will also keep an eye on the commercials published in newspapers and broadcast in electronic media by Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC). During the election, 4 observers will keep monitor the poll process, in which the general observers, expenditure observers, police and micro observers will see the continuous election process. Authorities inspected Nehru Stadium.