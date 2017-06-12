First batch of Mansarovar pilgrims to be flagged off today

Pithoragarh : The first batch of a total of 55 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims that will undertake the journey through the Lipulekh pass in Uttarkhand’s Pithoragarh, will be flagged from New Delhi on Monday.

These 55 pilgrims include 16 women. The batch will reach Kathgodam in Kumaon region on Monday afternoon itself, sources in the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN), the nodal agency for the pilgrimage, said.

According to KMVN sources, the leader of the first batch is Chardramaully Kumar Sharma from Assam.

According to Sharma, the pilgrims will reach the base camp at Dharchula on June 13 to spend the night there. The next morning the batch will proceed towards the first trek route camp at Sirkha. All preparations have been worked out with coordination between the district administration, Pithoragarh, ITBP and Uttarakhand police.