Fire safety measures merely an eyewash in city restaurants

BHOPAL : Fire in Hridyaram Complex of Bairagarh on December 17, that caused a loss of around Rs 150 crore, has failed to break the slumber of restaurant owners of the city. They are yet to wake up to the importance of fire safety measures on their premises.

Most of them continue to conveniently turn a blind eye to fire safety norms. In most of city restaurants cooking area is situated either in the basement or on the ground floors, with additional cylinders stored near gas stove. Most of the eateries also lack proper fire safety arrangements including adequate number of fire extinguishers. Besides, none of them have an evacuation plan in case of fire. They even lack emergency exit gate

Free Press visited and talked to a number of restraunt owners about Fire safety arrangements in their premises.

New Inn Restraunt, New Market area

During peak time it has a rush of around 150 customers. Its kitchen is based in basement where it also stores its cylinders. Only three fire extinguishers are available on the ground floor. Ground floor has three exit points, while the first floor has one emergency exit. Manager Anirudh Singh said, “We have adequate measures to remain safe during fire. We have fire extinguishers, four exit gates and Kitchen on first floor in the premises.”

Indian Coffee House, New Market

It is a two-floor residential restaurant with 18 rooms. Restaurant is based in ground and first floors. Shift manager refused to divulge his name and information claiming that main manager was out of town. Free Press visited the entire premises and found only one Fire extinguisher. Besides, there is only one passage to come downwards from first and second floor.

Sagar Garre, Platinum Plaza

This restraunt is running in the basement of a six-floor building with cylinders fitted less than two-feet from the stove. As a safety measure, kitchen is based on first floor, and gas bank is based in ground floor. Gas is supplied through pipeline. It has four fire extinguishers. Caretaker Prakash Sharma said “We have installed fire extinguisher and created Gas bank to ensure proper safety and reduce chances of fire due to gas leakage.”

Sagar Garre, 7 number market

This restraunt too operates in basement. Though it has converted to electric furnace, it still uses two cylinders for cooking. It has two fire extinguishers but the staff is unaware of fire safety measures. Manager Raju said that the restaurant has proper fire safety arrangement.

New Shankar Hotel, 7 number market

This restaurant operates adjacent to Sagar Garre in the basement. It has a kitchen fitted with LPG cylinders in the open. Only one fire extinguisher was found. Hotel manager was not available. The person manning the counter refused to talk but claimed of proper fire safety measures.