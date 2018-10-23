Factional feud: BJP leaders baying for Usha’s blood

Indore: The ongoing infighting within BJP in Indore assembly constituency-3 intensified a day after two groups of BJP party workers clashed during Jan Ashirwad Yatra of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the city on Sunday. A delegation of senior BJP leaders from the constituency on Monday met BJP divisional organisation general secretary Jaipal Singh Chhabra and held sitting MLA Usha Thakur accountable for brawl that took place between her supporters and party workers.

The delegation comprising nearly 30 BJP leaders including Umesh Sharma, Govind Malu, Sumit Mishra requested Chhabra to ensure that Thakur does not get ticket from Indore-3 constituency. They told Chhabra that any leader as party candidate from constituency would be acceptable to them except Thakur. Chhabra assured the delegation of forwarding their request to higher-ups.

The BJP activists belonging to Thakur and Malu’s camps exchanged blows in assembly constituency – 3 during Jan Ashirvad Yatra. At time of clash, Thakur was present and was heard requesting the activists not to fight. A day before this incident and yatra, a CM’s cut-out placed by Thakur camp in Pandrinath was removed by Indore Municipal Corporation following a complaint by a Congress leader.

Thakur who smelled the rat stated that she knew who got the cut out removed. She stated that a man from BJP was behind it.