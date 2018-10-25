EVM, VVPAT machines distributed

Ujjain: Collector and District Electoral Officer Manish Singh in the presence of representatives of all political parties, distributed electoral voting machine (BU, CU and VVPAT) to the returning officers, from the strong room F-10 and F-11 located at engineering college on Wednesday. Assembly wise EVM machines were placed in separate rooms by the assistant returning officers and returning officers. On Tuesday officers and representatives had participated in the randomisation of EVM machines.

Final voters’ list before nov 15

Election Commission recently released the guidelines of pictorial voting list, supplementary copies and marked copy. Collector Manish Singh held a meeting with returning officers and directed them about the recently released guidelines. He directed that within 3 days after the withdrawal of nomination papers the marked copies should be made available to candidates. He also ordered them to initiate a process of formulation of copies. He held that October 30 is last date of submission of form 6, 7 of objection. Similarly November 6 is being set as last date of redressal of objections. Printing of voters list will be done before November 9. Final voters list will be given to candidates before November 15