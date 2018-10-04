Eunuch thrashes girl at railway station

Ujjain: A eunuch reportedly thrashed a girl at railway station on Wednesday over some unknown reasons. According to information, the eunuch alleged dragged the girl from the railway station and trashed her brutally. Passersby said that neither the government railway police (GRP) nor Railway protection force (RPF) intervened in the matter.

The reason behind the incident is unknown, but some auto-rickshaw drivers and coolies said that eunuchs often harass passengers at the railway station and also in the trains and demand money. On refusing by the passengers, they pass obscene comments on them. Eunuchs also run sex racket from the railway station they added. ASP Pramod Sonkar informed that no one has lodged any complaint so far and as soon as a complaint is lodged, police will take action.