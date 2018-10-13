EOW raid: Rathore’s brother didn’t withdraw salary for years

Economic Offences Wing, which raided four premises of Abhay Singh Rathore, assistant engineer of Indore Municipal Corporation and city in charge of Swachh Bharat Mission, on Friday sealed his bank accounts and those of his family members to know the financial transactions. Ongoing investigation revealed that Abhay’s younger brother Santosh Singh Rathore who was also booked and is a class III employee of Indore Development Authority did not withdraw salary from his bank account for years.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (EOW) said Rs 20 lakh were found in Santosh’s bank account. He has salary account in Union Bank of India branch located in IDA premises. Further investigation is underway and the EOW team is also tracing his other bank accounts. His salary account details are also being checked and verified. Abhay Singh Rathore, his younger brother, sister and three other relatives were booked by EOW on Thursday.

Rathore and his relatives’ 20 bank accounts in 12 banks were found during the raid. Rathore denied holding lockers in any bank but investigation is on to trace lockers of family members. A list of 12 members of Rathore’s family has been sent to banks to verify details. The documents seized from Rathore’s house are under scrutiny.