Endings Make Beginnings

There are two ways of gathering knowledge. The first kind of knowledge is gained by reading books, listening to lectures, from the media and listening to others in general. These are external inputs. The second method is through our own effort. This is called ‘Personal Experience’. Both are essential for our growth. When such knowledge is used and utilized it leads to success and happiness. Life is a building process. What we do today affects us tomorrow.

For anything to grow, nourishment is required and that is why knowledge gathering in human growth is an endless process. We must learn from our environment and experience. We must make efforts to forget and discard whatever is useless and treat each moment as a new beginning. Otherwise, we will keep repeating the same thing which we can otherwise call as Status Quo.

A popular saying goes something like this: ‘If you keep doing, what you have been doing, you will keep getting what you have been getting’. The rewards in life go to those who are willing to give up the past. Experience is the best teacher in the school of life, provided we are good students. When something does not work out the way we expect, we need to change track and make a new beginning of a new journey. There is no time in life to waste in resistance, avoidance, criticism, blame and self-pity. If we make the same old choices, we will get the same old responses and reactions.

We should welcome all life’s challenges as perfect messages to shift our course. When life seems to shake things up through ever changing circumstances we must use the times of disorder and chaos to stir our perception, to enable us to refocus and redirect our actions. It is like converting milk into curd and extracting butter through churning.

Let us not make the past the controlling factor for our future. Let the future be built step by step. It is like altering an old house by adding a room, veranda or a balcony here and there but the old structure is same. Abandon the old Ghost House and build a new one with a new style and in a new setting, new environment with new hopes of making a new destiny!