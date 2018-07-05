ED files chargesheet against expelled IAS officers Arvind, Tinu Joshi in money laundering case

Indore: In a case involving money laundering worth Rs 7 crore, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed chargesheet against terminated IAS officer couple Arvind Joshi, wife Tinu Joshi and their relatives. The charge sheet mentions Arvind Joshi’s father HM Joshi, mother Nirmala Joshi and sister Abha Joshi Ghani and his close aides SP Kohli, Seema Jaiswal, Simmant Kohli, M/s Ehtos Exports Pvt Ltd.

Arvind Joshi, now a cancer patient, was secretary in ministry of defence. ED officers filed the charge sheet under Section 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The chargesheet containing 1,552 pages was placed before special PMLA court in Bhopal on Wednesday. The hearing is likely to start from July 3.

The ED action follows income tax search on Joshi couple’s premises in Bhopal and FIR registered by Lokayukta police. ED initiated investigation and lodged a case of money laundering against them in 2011.

A search operation was conducted by the income tax department, Bhopal, on February 4, 2010 at the Joshi couple’s residential premises at D-19, 74 Bungalows, Swami Dayanand Nagar. The action led to seizure of Rs 3.03 crore in cash. A large volume of incriminating documents reflecting their investments in real estate was confiscated. The IAS officer couple of MP cadre were found possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

After investigation, Lokayukta police, Bhopal, filed chargesheet alleging that Arvind and Tinu Joshi possessed assets worth Rs 41.87 crore, which was 3151.32% more than their known sources of income.

ED investigation revealed that an amount of Rs 3.21 crore was invested in ICICI Prudential insurance policies by Arvind Joshi in the name of his family members. Majority of these insurance policies were purchased through cash or after depositing cash in third party accounts and then issuing cheques or demand drafts for investing in these policies.

Arvind Joshi was assisted by Seema Jaiswal, manager, ICICI Prudential Insurance, in purchase of insurance policies. Investigations revealed that Arvind Joshi used code word with his aides to purchase property.

What does ED investigation show?

A cash of Rs 3.03 crore was found at Joshi couple’s residence for which they could give no satisfactory explanation to investigators. Investigations also revealed that SP Kohli, a trusted aide and front man of IAS couple, was involved in laundering the bribe money. This money was used to purchase immovable properties in name of Abha Joshi Ghani (Arvind Joshi’s sister), M/s Ethos Exports, Simmant Kohli (son of SP Kohli) and Harsh Kohli (wife of SP Kohli).

Land admeasuring 110.43 acres and flat of 610-square feet worth Rs 85.72 lakh were purchased in cash. The residential address of HM Joshi was shown as the registered office address of M/s Ethos Export, a company formed to acquire agricultural lands.

All the assets (consisting of cash of Rs 3 crore, immovable properties worth Rs 85 Lakh and insurance policies worth Rs 3.2 crore) valued at Rs 7.11 crore were identified as “Proceeds of Crime” and attached vide two separate provisional attachment orders.