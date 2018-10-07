ECI faux pas: Lists Narottam Mishra among debarred candidates, removes it later

Announcement of assembly poll dates for five states by Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday was accompanied by a faux

pas. The poll body’s website listed public relations minister Narottam Mishra among the debarred candidates. Narottam Mishra’s name was mentioned in the list of disqualified persons under Section 10 A of The Representation of People Act, 1951 in ECI’s official website. Mishra’s status showed that he was debarred to contest till 2020. After the issue was brought to notice, Chief Electoral Officer Kantha Rao initially refused comment. However, it was followed by hectic activities resulting in the list being removed from the website.

Later an updated list was uploaded on the website after removing Mishra’s name. CEO Rao later clarified that Narottam Mishra can contest election; confusion arose because of the old list on the ECI website. The list has been updated and his name has been removed. Mishra had faced allegations of paid news during assembly elections 2013. Election commission had held him guilty but he later got reprieve from the court