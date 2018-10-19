Durga Navami celebrated with fervour

Ujjain: Mahanavami and Dussehra were celebrated together on Thursday. As many as three effigies of Ravan were burnt on this occasion across the city with attractive fireworks. The denizens exchanged greetings on the occasion of of Vijayadashmi.

Effigies of ravana burnt at kartik mela ground and unhel road square

An effigy of Ravana was burnt at Kartik Mela ground on Thursday at 9.30 pm near river Kshipra. Vijayadashami Mahotsava Samiti head Kailash Vijayvergiya informed that on this occasion the spiritual preachers were also feted. Similarly Shriram Navyuvak Mandal Bhairavgarh celebrated Dussehra at Unhel Road Square at 8 pm on Thursday. The organising committee member Sanjay Korat said that on this occasion saint Balyogi Umeshnath Maharaj was also present.

Effigies to be burnt on friday and saturday too

On the next day of Dussehra an effigy of Ravana will be burnt by Ankapat Ravan Dahan Samiti on Friday. Secretary Vijay Patel told that on this Dussehra attractive crackers will also be demonstrated to entertain the citizens. One more 101 feet tall effigy of Ravana will also be burnt at Bhairavgardh area. Siddhanath yuva manch head Pt Raghvendra Chaturvedi told that the effigy will be burnt on Friday on 8 pm. On Saturday an effigy of Ravana will also be burnt on Saturday in Shastri Nagar ground. Sarvajanik Dussehra Utsav Samiti head Vijay Singh Darbar told that on this occasion Balyogi saint Umeshnath Maharaj will also be present.

101 feet tall ravana effigy burnt at dussehra maidan

In the presence of thousands of people a 101 feet tall effigy of Ravan was burnt at Dussehra Maidan along with alluring fireworks. The programme started in the evening from 7 pm under the aegis of Lala Amarnath Smruti Dussehra Mahotsava Samiti. The organising committee president Om Khatri said that the committee had been organising Dussehra mahotsava since last 55 years. Collector Manish Singh and SP Sachin Atulkar worshipped the sawari of Mahakal on this occasion. Children, women and elderly persons also enjoyed the eatables and ice-cream available at the venue. Artists dressed as Ram, Laxman and Hanuman were prime attraction for the children.

Swarm of devotees to welcome Mahakal Baba’s procession

Palanquin of Lord Mahakal, which comes only once in the new Ujjain area- Freeganj in the form of a procession for the worship of Shami tree at Dussehra Maidan, came for the ritual on Thursday. The procession started from Mahakaleshwar Temple at 4 pm and after crossing the scheduled route reached Tower Chowk and Shahid Park where devotees had assembled in large numbers. Dozens of welcome dais were erected on the either sides of the route from where devotees showered petals on the palanquin of Baba Mahakal. Full protocol was given to the procession on behalf of administration. The procession returned to the temple via scheduled route in the evening.

Havanas, special pujas performed

Havans and specials worships were performed in many temples of goddess Durga in the city to mark Mahanavami. Harsiddhi temple’s priest Anand Vyas told said that on the occasion of Mahanavami purnahuti (concluding) a havana was performed on Thursday in the presence of government officials. Likewise havanas and special worship were performed in Gadkalika temple, Nagarkotmata temple, Chamundamata temple, Navdurga temple and other temples across the city