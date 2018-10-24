Drinking water factory sealed

Ujjain: Team of SDM Ghattiya Pushpendra Ahake, SDM Ujjain Anil Banwariya, food controller ML Maru and other officials concerned inspected and sealed a drinking water factory- Hope Packaging in Munjakhedi village on Tuesday. According to details available collector had received frequent complaints of the use of adulterated water by the company. Sources said that the team claimed to have found the packaged water of the company fatal to human being and after conducting primary investigation the team made a panchnama and sealed the factory. The administration will also take action against the owner of the company Kapil Jaat, officials said.