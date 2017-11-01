DRACONIAN AFSPA MAY BE SOFTENED

Though the AFSPA provides protection to the forces from prosecution or challenge in the civil courts, the Army on its own punishes anyone found violating the guidelines issued by the Army chief and other directives.

New Delhi : In deference to the Supreme Court orders, the Home Ministry is contemplating to drop some of the harsh provisions of the draconian Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in force in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of the North East to counter the Pak-sponsored terrorism and insurgencies.

A top Home Ministry source said certain modification are being considered in the light of the Supreme Court’s strictures on the use of “excessive force.” He said the Court has already diluted the Act to a large extend, some of the objected provisions may be removed and the government may also dilute some of the powers never used by the Armed Forces.

The powers provided to the Armed Forces may appear very harsh but the fact is that these powers are seldom used, like one that empowers the forces to break into the locked houses while carrying out searches in the terrorist-infested areas.

The source said some of the provisions of the law are also not fully exercised by the units since they follow the directions passed by the government and the courts. For instance, the troops engaged in the counter-terror operations do not shoot at a person or a group carrying arms but they are challenged orally to establish their identity and purpose of carrying the arms.

The proposed changes in the Act will be discussed with all the stakeholders at the highest level before moving a Bill in Parliament for the amendments. The ministry decided to have a look at the AFSPA after the Supreme Court held in July in a Manipur case that despite the Act, the armed forces cannot use “excessive and retaliatory force.”

In another judgment last year, the Apex Court had held that excessive force could be used under AFSPA only when a soldier i defending himself in a com bat with terrorists, not agreeing with the government’s submission that at times the Army has to take quick decisions that cannot be dissected or judicially reviewed like any murder case.