Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja: A symbol of woman empowerment

Innumerable years have gone by but she remains modestly the epitome of woman empowerment. She has excelled in profession what is called akin to God. Meet Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja, known famously for her maternity home-cum-hospital located on Dewas Road which she is running for past 36 years.

Free Press held tete-a-tete where she spoke candidly about her immaculate journey through tough times.

Can you brief us about the circumstance that led you to open your maternity home way back in 1984?

It all started while I was pursuing my M.B.B.S programme. My husband was a doctor and he was practicing in England. We got married and I started assisting him there thereafter I pursued my further education in London and Ireland. However, we being the staunchest loyalists and patriotic Indians could not assimilate ourselves into foreign land. My father-in-law and my father also wanted us to come back to India. Eventually, our urge to serve where we belong, got the better of us and we got back here in 1984.

Tell us about the state of health facilities in city when you brought up your hospital. At that time, there were no hospitals or big nursing homes in Ujjain. We imported many state-of-the-art equipments which were very costly then. Initially, people’s response was very lukewarm as they had never experienced usage of such advance medical practices. Some of them were very skeptical as they were accustomed to orthodox methods of deliveries and using the services of maids or grannies for so many years.

Do you see yourself as the symbol of woman power?

To be honest, I don’t know whether this reference is just or not. I believe, if in a family a girl child is educated then she will ensure that everyone in the entire family gets good education. Keeping this in mind every year, I bear school fee of 6-7 girl children for making them literate. Not only this, I am even supporting my staff members’ and employees’ children monetarily for furthering their educational dreams.

Besides this, there are many NGO’s with whom I am working relentlessly for the social upliftment and betterment of women. Under such initiatives, we make them skilled and employable so that they can realise the dream of being strong and independent women.

Now-a-days, uproarious scenes have become common occurrence in hospitals where patients’ relatives create ruckus and often threaten doctors. How do you see these incidents?

With due regards, I would say that kith and kin of patients were much more courteous and polite earlier than what they are now. Probably, it is because their expectations have gone up manifold. Earlier, they used to regard us God and even now, we continue to enjoy this repute. However, I beg to differ on that front as we are also normal human beings; with a distinction that we have undergone rigorous training to be doctors. In my view, we do our level best but we are mere puppets in the hands of god and I reckon it’s always almighty’s wish in the end.

These days, deliveries through cesarean are quite common among woman as compared to normal deliveries in by gone days?

I would say normal deliveries are still taking place. In far-off villages, where there are hardly any facilities, women are giving birth normally. I feel, women of those areas are much more active and physically strong than their contemporaries in city as they do all the household chores on their own. Modern-day woman are simply no match to them therefore they can’t go through the excruciating labour pain and would insist on immediate respite. Though we advise them against their wish but eventually under pressure, we have to give in to their demand.

Any message to junior and young doctors!

I think atmosphere has become very competitive. Only one advice, I would like to give them is ethics and morals are very important in a doctor’s profession so never ever compromise on these qualities.