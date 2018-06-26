Doors for alliance permanently closed to Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that there is no possibility of an alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said, “Doors to Nitish Kumar are permanently closed for an alliance.” On Monday, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi said if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar opts to quit office, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav would be an ideal replacement.

In February, Manjhi left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the RJD-led grand alliance. JDU and RJD fought in alliance with Nitish Kumar as their chief ministerial faces in the last assembly elections in Bihar, while Tejashwi was appointed as the deputy chief minister then.

The RJD has already announced Tejashwi as its chief ministerial face for Bihar polls in 2020. Bihar Chief Minister had earlier also drew flak from Tejashwi Yadav for changing loyalties to gain political advantage.

Earlier, commenting on Nitish Kumar’s decision to join the Bhartiya Janata Party, Tejashwi had said, “Nitish Kumar has done no ‘Vikas’ in Bihar, all he has done is making four governments in four years.”