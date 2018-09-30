Dogs devour body of dead newborn tossed in bin at Nashik hospital

Nashik: In a horrific incident at Igatpuri, Nashik, the body of a baby that was placed in a plastic bag and tossed into a bin at the government hospital, was dragged out of the premises by dogs, who then devoured it near a police station on Saturday. A tribal woman had been admitted to the government hospital for delivery. Her baby reportedly died during birth on September 25. The body of the newborn was handed over to the woman’s relatives. But instead of carrying out last rites for the baby, they put the body in a plastic bag and tossed it in a bin on the hospital premises.

The sight of dogs gnawing the body caught the attention of police, who then began an investigation. The family of the tribal woman told police that they were misled by some people within the hospital, who scared them and advised them against performing last rites for the newborn, forcing them to dispose off the body within the premises.

The hospital administration distanced itself from the episode, with its authorities notifying the relatives that it was the family’s responsibility to perform the last rites. When asked how the discarded body had eluded the notice of authorities, security personnel and cleaning staff for the last five days, there was no answer. “Some people seemed to have taken advantage of the poor and illiterate tribal family, misguiding them with superstition,” said a hospital official.

Igatpuri Police have conducted a panchnama and an inquiry will be conducted.